US President Biden nominates 2 women Generals to lead military commands

-
ALSO READ
Explainer: Joe Biden's Iran problem is getting worse by the day
US Capitol siege raises security concerns for Joe Biden's inaugural
US Senate confirms Joe Biden's pick for education secretary
US President Biden approves order to sanction Myanmar military leaders
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter pens memoir of addiction, survival
-
On the occasion of International Women's Day, US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) announced the nomination of two women to lead the country's Military Commands, who will become the second and third women in the history of the United States Armed Forces to lead combatant Commands.
US Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost, who is the only woman currently to have reached the rank of four-star officer, has been nominated as Commander of the United States Transportation Command.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Laura Richardson has been nominated to lead the Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) that covers Central and Latin America.
"Each of these women have led careers demonstrating incomparable skill, integrity, and duty to country. And at every step, they've also helped push open the doors of opportunity to women in our military -- blazing the trail a little wider, a little brighter for all the proud women following in their path and looking to their example," the US President said while nominating the two Generals during a short speech at the White House.
Speaking on the occasion, Biden said, "Today is International Women's Day. And we all need to see and to recognise the barrier-breaking accomplishments of these women. We need the young women just beginning their careers in the military service to see it and know that no door will be closed to them...We need little girls and boys both, who have grown up dreaming of serving for their country, to know this is what Generals in the United States Armed Forces look like. This is what Vice Presidents of the United States look like.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU