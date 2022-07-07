US President Biden's communications director to leave White House

-
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will leave her role this summer, the White House has said in a statement.
Bedingfield, 40, is a longtime aide to US President Joe Biden, as well as a senior strategist both in the administration and on his 2020 campaign, Xinhua news agency reported.
The White House said Bedingfield will step down "in late July to spend more time with her husband and young children."
Bedingfield first worked for Biden as his communications director during his time as US vice president.
Jen Psaki left her role as White House press secretary in May, and several assistants and deputy press secretaries left as well in the following weeks.
