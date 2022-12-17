US Prez Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert govt shutdown

US President signed a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

The continuing resolution provided appropriations to federal agencies through December 23, for continuing projects and activities, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the White House.

The measure gave US lawmakers additional time to pass an omnibus spending package by Christmas.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)