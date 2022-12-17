JUST IN
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Democrats set aside donations of over $1 mn from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried
Toll in Malaysia landslide rises to 21, search for 12 missing still on
Britain's Labour Party works to become 'the party of business'
Russians face major hurdles for return to Olympic track amid Ukraine war
US Senator wants 'robust discussion' with India on religious freedom
Israel's Netanyahu set to return to office, eyes deal with Saudi Arabia
Peru judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president Castillo
US air defense systems could be targets in Ukraine, threatens Russia
Peruvians protest, await ruling on ex-president Castillo's detention
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Two peacekeepers from Nigeria killed, 4 wounded in attack in Mali, says UN
icon-arrow-left
Twitter's suspension of journalists' accounts draws global backlash
Business Standard

US Prez Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert govt shutdown

The measure gave US lawmakers additional time to pass an omnibus spending package by Christmas

Topics
Joe Biden | United States

IANS  |  Washington 

Joe Biden
Photo: Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden signed a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

The continuing resolution provided appropriations to federal agencies through December 23, for continuing projects and activities, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the White House.

The measure gave US lawmakers additional time to pass an omnibus spending package by Christmas.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Joe Biden

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 10:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.