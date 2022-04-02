JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Andrew Cuomo files suit against New York ethics board over book profits
Business Standard

US providing Ukraine $300 mn more in military equipment to fight Russia

The US Defense Department says it is providing an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | United States

AP  |  Washington 

Ukraine
A Ukrainian soldier stands a top a destroyed Russian APC after recent battle in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The US Defense Department says it is providing an additional USD 300 million in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement on Friday evening that the gear in the new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armoured vehicles, night vision devices and ammunition. Also included are medical supplies, field equipment and spare parts.

Kirby said the new package represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine, rather than delivering equipment drawn from US military stockpiles.

The US has provided more than USD 1.6 billion in security assistance since Russia's invasion, Kirby said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, April 02 2022. 09:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU