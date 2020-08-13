JUST IN
US seized digital currency accounts used by militant groups: Officials

The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organisations based abroad

United States

AP  |  Washington 

cryptocurrency

The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organisations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, officials announced Thursday.

Officials described it as the largest-ever seizure of digital currency funds related to terrorism.

The department said it has seized millions of dollars, more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts and four websites. Officials said the accounts were being used to raise money for the groups' operations.

The seizure also involved the military wing of Hamas.

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 22:13 IST

