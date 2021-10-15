US Senator Warren seeks Amazon breakup after India rigging reports

US Senator Elizabeth Warren called for breaking up and Indian retailers demanded a government probe of the company after a Reuters investigation showed the e-commerce giant had copied products and rigged search results in India.

The Reuters report, reviewing thousands of internal documents, found that the US company ran a systematic campaign of creating knock-offs and manipulating search results to boost its own private brands in India, one of the company’s largest growth markets.

Wednesday's report showed that, at least in India, manipulating search results to favour Amazon’s products, as well as copying other seller’s goods, were part of a formal strategy at and that at least two senior executives had reviewed it. The Reuters investigation drew bipartisan criticism of Amazon from US lawmakers.

Linking to the story on Twitter and Facebook, Warren, a long-time critic of Amazon, said “these documents show what we feared about Amazon’s monopoly power” that the company is willing and able to rig its platform to benefit its bottom line while stiffing small businesses and entrepreneurs."



“This is one of the many reasons we need to break it up,” she said.

Warren, a prominent Democrat, advocated the breakup of Amazon and other tech giants in 2019 when she was running for president. Since then, as a senator from Massachusetts, she has continued to apply pressure on like Amazon. Ken Buck, a Republican on the House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee, also shared the story on social media, saying” “These documents prove Amazon engages in anti competitive practices such as rigging search results and self-preferencing their own products over competitors.”



“More concerning, it contradicts what told Congress,” the Colorado lawmaker said. “Amazon and Bezos must be held accountable.”Amazon did not respond to a request for comment on reactions to the report.

In response to questions for Wednesday's report, Amazon said, “We believe these claims are factually incorrect and unsubstantiated”. The company did not elaborate. It added that Amazon displays “search results based on relevance to the customer’s search query, irrespective of whether such products have private brands offered by sellers or not.”



In sworn testimony before the subcommittee last year, Amazon founder Bezos said the company prohibits its employees from using data on individual sellers to help its private-label business. In 2019 another Amazon executive testified that the company does not use such data to create its own private-label products or alter its search results to favour them.

The Amazon documents reviewed by Reuters showed how the company's private-brands team in India secretly exploited internal data from its India unit to copy products sold by other companies, then offered them on its platform.

The company promoted sales of its private brands like AmazonBasics by rigging search results on its platform in India so that its products would appear, as one 2016 strategy report put it, in the first 2 or three search results. A group representing millions of India's brick-and-mortar retailers said on Thursday the country’s government must launch an investigation into Amazon.

“Amazon is causing a great disadvantage to the small manufacturers. They are eating the cake that is not meant for them,” Praveen Khandelwal of the Confederation of All India Traders told Reuters.

The group says it represents 80 million retail stores in the country.