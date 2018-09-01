US slaps sanctions on two Pakistani firms for nuke, missile trade

The on Saturday slapped sanctions on two Pakistani by placing them on the export entities list for activities related to nuclear and missile trade.

The two - and have been placed under the by the (EAR).

In a federal notification, the Department of Commerce said that the entities added to the list have been determined by the government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the US.

The move comes days ahead of the visit of Secretary of State to

The determined that Technology Links Pvt. Ltd., located in Pakistan, be added to the based on the company's involvement in the supply of items subject to the to nuclear and missile-related parties in without the required license, the federal notification said.

In addition, the EAR determined that LLC, located in the UAE, and UEC (Pvt) Ltd, located in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, made multiple attempts to acquire US-origin commodities ultimately destined for Pakistan's unsafeguarded nuclear programme and have provided false and misleading information during an end-use check, the federal notification said.