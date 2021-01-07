JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Biden picks Indian-American Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general
Business Standard

US trade deficit jumps to $68.1 billion in November amid surge in imports

The US trade deficit jumped to USD 68.1 billion in November as a surge in imports overwhelmed a smaller increase in exports

Topics
US trade | US trade deficit | United States

AP | PTI  |  Washington 

US trade deficit
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers sit at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, US | Photo: Reuters

The US trade deficit jumped to USD 68.1 billion in November as a surge in imports overwhelmed a smaller increase in exports.

The November gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad rose by 8 per cent from the October deficit of USD 63.1 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

Through the first 11 months of 2020, the deficit stands at USD 604.8 billion, 13.9 per cent higher than the same period in 2019. President Donald Trump has insisted that his get-tough trade policies with the rest of the world would shrink the deficit and bring back American jobs.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 07 2021. 20:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.