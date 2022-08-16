US will be key partner in creation of new India: Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu

-
The United States will be a key partner in the journey of India in the next 25 years as the country aspires to ascend to new heights of prosperity, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.
He said The India-US partnership has become one of the most consequential relationships for both the countries and for the world.
As the country (India) is making positive strides, we have more work to do to fulfill the aspirations of future generations. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealedThe journey of the next 25 years would mark the creation of a new India. The goal of this Amrit Kaal' is to ascend to new heights of prosperity, Sandhu said.
In this journey, the United States will be a key partner for India, he said in his remarks after unfurling the national flag at India House to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day on Monday in the presence of embassy staff and members of the Indian diaspora.
The India-US partnership, led by PM Modi and President Biden, has become one of the most consequential relationships for both the countries and for the world. We are continuously working together and leveraging our synergies and complementarities to advance global peace, stability, sustainability of the planet, and human development, Sandhu said.
He said the Indian diaspora will continue to be a critical pillar in this regard.
A short cultural programme involving classical Indian dance performances including Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathak and Bharatnatyam performed by Indian-origin students was presented during the ceremony.
The Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was commemorated with a large handcrafted tricolor being displayed during the occasion.
Independence Day was also celebrated at other Indian consulates in Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, New York and San Francisco.
Leaders from across the United States, including senior members of the Senate and the House of Representatives and dignitaries from the diverse fields of business, arts, science, etc conveyed their greetings on the momentous occasion.
Prominent members of the Indo-American community including representatives of various socio-cultural organisations, members of the business community and others also expressed their felicitations.
