Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden to hold virtual meeting on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US President Joe Biden will have a videoconference on Tuesday, RIA Novosti news agency has reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
According to Peskov, the presidents will hold talks on Tuesday evening.
"The Presidents will decide on their own," he said when asked how long the talks would last, Xinhua news agency reported.
It is reported that the Presidents would discuss Ukraine and several other issues.
--IANS
int/shs
