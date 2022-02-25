Vladimir Putin, Pak PM Imran Khan discuss energy and economic cooperation

-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a two-day visit to Moscow, met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday with a focus on energy and economic cooperation, according to state media, Dawn reported.
The Kremlin said that the two leaders discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.
In a handout, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the two leaders held wide-ranging consultations on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.
"Recalling the telephone conversations during the recent months between the two leaders, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the positive trajectory of bilateral relations will continue to move forward in the future," the handout issued late on Thursday said.
Imran Khan expressed the hope that the trust and cordiality marking the relationship would translate into further deepening and broadening of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.
He also reaffirmed the importance of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline as a flagship economic project between the two countries and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy related projects.
"The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan's commitment to [forging] a long-term, multi-dimensional relationship with Russia," the Pakistan PMO said.
