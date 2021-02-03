Microsoft backs Australia's proposed media laws targeting Google, Facebook

(Reuters) - Corp said on Wednesday it fully supported proposed new laws in that would force internet giant and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to pay domestic media outlets for their content.

"While is not subject to the legislation currently pending, we'd be willing to live by these rules if the government designates us," the software giant said in a statement.

Both Alphabet Inc's and Facebook have called the laws unworkable and said last month they would withdraw key services from if the regulations went ahead.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)