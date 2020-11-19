Wall St drops at open on surging Covid cases, rise in weekly jobless claims

-
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as surging COVID-19 cases and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling growth in the world's largest economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.50 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 29,370.92.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.38 points, or 0.23%, at 3,559.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.57 points, or 0.19%, to 11,779.04 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
