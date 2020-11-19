JUST IN
China all set to change its development model from 2021: Xi Jinping
Wall St drops at open on surging Covid cases, rise in weekly jobless claims

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as surging Covid-19 cases and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling growth in the world's largest economy

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as surging COVID-19 cases and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling growth in the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.50 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 29,370.92.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.38 points, or 0.23%, at 3,559.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.57 points, or 0.19%, to 11,779.04 at the opening bell.

 

First Published: Thu, November 19 2020. 20:34 IST

