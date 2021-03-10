Wall Street opens higher on tepid inflation data as economy gains momentum

-
(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after data showed underlying consumer prices remained tepid in February, easing concerns about a spike in inflation as an economic recovery gathers momentum.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.2 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 31906.96. The S&P 500 rose 16.5 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 3891.99, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 160.9 points, or 1.23%, to 13234.733 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
