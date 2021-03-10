Nasdaq surges 3% as tech stocks roar back

-
ALSO READ
S&P 500, Dow advance as stimulus bill gets US Senate nod
Wall Street opens lower as technology stock declines resume
S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as investors cling to stimulus hopes
Wall Street slips at open on gloomy jobless claims data, tech slide
Women of Wall Street ask 'Who's Next' after Citi picks Jane Fraser as CEO
-
By Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping over 3% to recoup its losses from the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors picked up battered technology stocks.
Tesla Inc jumped about 14%, while Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp gained between 2.3% and 3.4% after sharp losses in recent weeks as a rise in yields raised concerns over their high valuations.
"Usually when things are significantly sold off, like the tech sector, traders tend to buy in," said Matthew Stucky, portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.
Signs that a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was nearing final approval sparked a spike in yields on Monday, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to end more than 10% below its Feb. 12 closing high that confirmed a correction.
U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields eased to 1.54% after hovering near 13-month highs of 1.613% in the prior session. Longer-dated yields have jumped over the last month as investors price in a faster-than-expected economic rebound and higher inflation.
Higher yields can weigh on tech and growth stocks with lofty valuations, as they threaten to erode the value of their longer-term cash flows.
"Potential headwind for the market is (when) interest rates rise further from this point over the short period ... since they have risen too fast in too little time," said Michael Sheldon, chief investment officer at RDM Financial in Westport, Connecticut.
At 11:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.71 points, or 0.83%, to 32,066.15, the S&P 500 gained 69.44 points, or 1.82%, to 3,890.79 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 433.62 points, or 3.44%, to 13,042.78.
The rise in yields has accelerated a rotation from "stay-at-home" winners to stocks primed to benefit from an economic reopening, setting the blue-chip Dow on pace to end at a record high on Tuesday.
While the Russell 2000 growth index jumped over 3.2% on Tuesday, compared to a 0.7% rise in Russell 2000 value index, it sharply underperformed its value counterpart since the start of the month.
The global economic outlook has brightened as vaccine rollouts gain speed and the United States launches a massive new stimulus package, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said, hiking its 2021 growth forecasts.
The U.S. House of Representatives will take up the relief bill on Wednesday, with the chamber's expected approval allowing the Democratic president to sign the legislation into law later this week.
The bank index dropped 0.6% after vaulting to a new 14-year peak. Economy-linked financials, materials and industrials hovered near record highs.
GameStop was up 22%, building on Monday's rise of over 40% on the video retailer's e-commerce strategy and speculation that small investors will pour stimulus checks into markets.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.4-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.5-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 234 new highs and 20 new lows.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU