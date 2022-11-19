JUST IN
17.9 mn people set for national and provincial elections in Nepal on Sunday
North Korea's Kim boasts new intercontinental missile as US flies bombers
Pakistan pushes to increase non-permanent members in UN Security Council
Differences intensify in Pak govt over appointment of new Army chief
US VP Kamala Harris briefly meets China's Xi Jinping to 'keep lines open'
COP27: Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms
G20: Xi Jinping, Recep Tayyip Erdogan look to mend fences internationally
India is an invaluable partner: US State Department on Jaishankar-Blinken
Finland govt proposes $452mn for building security fence on eastern border
US Attorney General names special counsel in probes related to Trump
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
17.9 mn people set for national and provincial elections in Nepal on Sunday
Business Standard

Watch Twitter for best coverage, commentary: Elon Musk on first WC match

All sports fans who were worried that they wouldn't be able to see their results in real-time on Twitter can rest assured that nothing serious will happen

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | football

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk sent out a tweet late last night inviting people to watch the first World Cup match live on the micro-blogging site.

He also promised the best coverage and real-time commentary.

"First World Cup match on Sunday! Watch on Twitter for the best coverage and real-time commentary," he tweeted.

Musk did not specify the sport he was referring to, but it's likely the FIFA World Cup 2022, which starts on November 20.

His latest tweet has also put sought to rest speculation that the microblogging platform will not be around for long.

All sports fans who were worried that they wouldn't be able to see their results in real-time on Twitter can rest assured that nothing serious will happen.

However, the coverage of the FIFA World Cup in India will be presented by JioCinema.

In the comment section to Musk's tweet, the video-streaming platform replied, "for India, the best coverage is on JioCinema".

"Nice try Elon, but for India, the best coverage and commentary is on JioCinema (and we're not even charging $8 for it)," it tweeted.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 17:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.