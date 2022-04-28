EU ready to face suspension of Russian gas deliveries: Ursula von der Leyen

-
ALSO READ
EU plans sanctions against companies that help smuggle migrants
EU considering to make Covid vaccine jabs mandatory amid Omicron fear
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen to visit India next week
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
-
The European Union (EU) is ready to face the suspension of Russian gas deliveries to its member states, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The Russian gas supplier Gazprom announced earlier on Wednesday that it was fully stopping its gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria, due to the two EU member states' "failure to pay in rubles".
In a statement reacting to Gazprom's announcement, von der Leyen on Wednesday called the move "another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail" in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded on March 23 that Russia's current gas contracts with "unfriendly countries" should be paid in rubles, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We have been working to ensure alternative deliveries and the best possible storage levels across the EU," and the gas coordination group is meeting in order to map out a coordinated EU response, said the European Commission President.
The EU, highly dependent on Russian gas and oil, has been working on finding alternative energy supplies through its 'REPowerEU' plan launched on March 8. The bloc agreed with the US on March 25 that it would purchase an additional at least 15 billion cubic metres of liquified natural gas (LNG) for 2022, and 50 billion cubic metres of LNG per annum until at least 2030.
The bloc is also accelerating its green transition to wean itself from fossil fuels and to increase energy efficiency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU