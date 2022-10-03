JUST IN
Turkey's annual inflation hits new 24-year high at 83.45% in September
5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis for 3 months: UN
China property stocks, bonds rally post report of $85 bn support from banks
UK PM Liz Truss makes U-turn on tax after week of market turmoil
Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage after Russian cuts: IEA
Amazon boasts of 25% increase in British marketplace sellers in 2021
Here's why factories making towels and bedsheets are shutting in Pakistan
China's falling yuan worries Xi Jinping ahead of 20th National Congress
Sri Lanka slashes petrol prices by Rs 40; no change in diesel price
Altaf Hussain: How a feared power broker controlled Karachi from London
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Brazil election enters runoff as Bolsonaro dashes Lula's hope of quick win
Business Standard

Weak yen, higher costs weigh on Japan business sentiment: Survey

Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed on Monday

Topics
Yen | Japan | Bank of Japan

AP  |  Tokyo 

yen
Photo: Unsplash

Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed on Monday, as the world's third largest economy grapples with rising costs, a weakening currency and slowing global demand.

The headline measure for the tankan measuring sentiment among large manufacturers, was plus 8, down from plus 9 the previous quarter.

The tankan measures corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from those responding they are positive.

Japan has been trying to fight deflation in recent years and has kept interest rates at near zero. Prices have been rising, but at a more modest pace than in other major economies, and the Bank of Japan has not followed the lead of other central banks in raising interest rates.

That means the yen has weakened relative to the surging dollar.

That makes exports of autos and electronics more competitive in overseas markets and raises the value of overseas earnings of big corporations like Toyota Motor Corp. But it also hits their bottom lines in sharply higher costs.

The war in Ukraine has added to the problems for a resource-poor nation that imports almost all its oil, gas and coal.

The dollar bought about 145 yen on Monday, up from 130-yen levels a few months ago and about 110 yen a year earlier.

The tankan survey found that sentiment among large nonmanufacturers, such as service providers, improved to 14 from 13.

That reflects a revival in the services sector as precautions against the spread of COVID-19 are relaxed.

Japan has struggled with a sluggish economy for decades, but the stagnation worsened over the last two years with cutbacks in travel and supply shortages caused by the pandemic.

After keeping its borders virtually closed for most of the past two years, Japan plans to begin allowing visa-free travel later this month, to tap into demand from foreign visitors eager to enjoy bigger purchasing power thanks to the cheaper yen.

In a speech to lawmakers on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to make the economy his top priority and promote measures that maximize the merit of the weaker yen to collect some 5 trillion yen (USD 34.5 billion) annually that may be spent by foreign tourists in Japan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yen

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 16:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.