WHO says 1.5 million coronavirus cases now registered across Africa

-
ALSO READ
Egypt coronavirus update: Covid-19 case count surpasses 100,000-mark
'A momentous milestone': Africa declared free of wild polio after decades
Africa's Covid-19 toll passes 25,000 mark, confirmed cases near 1.1 mn
Africa faces complete job sector wipeout as coronavirus hits economies hard
WHO fears global coronavirus death toll is most likely underestimated
-
The number of registered COVID-19 infection across Africa's 54 nations has now surpassed the 1.5 million mark, according to the continent's World Health Organization chapter.
Sunday's daily coronavirus update showed that 1,505,244 cases of infection have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic and led to 36,319 established fatalities.
South Africa accounts for about half of both metric, posting nearly 680,000 infections and 16,938 deaths.
Egypt has the highest number of cases in North Africa with 103,575 COVID-19 cases registered in total with just under 6,000 deaths.
In Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, just under 60,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 1,113 have died.
As a whole, Africa's epidemiological situation has so far fallen short of the dire predictions posited at the beginning of the pandemic.
Experts are studying why this is, given the continent's gargantuan population of over 1.2 billion people, with a relatively young and more rural population, less interconnectivity with the rest of the world and a lower testing capacity seen as the main possible explanations. The economic impact of the pandemic on the impoverished continent has remains a cause for concern.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU