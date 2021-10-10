Why Covid vaccines did not win science Nobel this year

-
ALSO READ
Facebook introduces new chat themes, payments in Messenger app
FB Messenger updates end-to-end encrypted chats with new features
Nobel Prize in medicine for discovery of temperature, touch receptors
Trio get Physics Nobel for work on climate change, complex physical systems
Swedish sports body hacked by Russian military intelligence, officials say
-
Despite high hopes that one of the Nobel committees would recognise vaccination research that has saved countless lives by being delivered to billions of people, this year's science Nobels instead went to fundamental advances that had been tipped to win for years.
The timing didn't work in favour of a Covid-19 Nobel this year. Nominations for this year's prize had to be submitted by February 1.
This was more than two months after the first mRNA vaccines, and some others, proved their mettle in clinical trials, but before their impact on the pandemic was fully clear, said Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, which selects the prize winners.
"Follow-up is really still happening now," Hansson added.
According to Nature.com, some scientists expressed surprise and disappointment at the omission of Covid-19 vaccines, particularly those developed using messenger RNA technology, which has launched a new class of vaccines.
But Nobel prize insiders and watchers say that timing, technical details and politics meant that a nod this year was a long shot.
However, the impact of Covid-19 vaccines -- and the underlying advances -- indicate that it shouldn't be long before researchers behind the work get a call from Stockholm.
"The development of mRNA vaccines is a wonderful success story that has had enormous positive consequences for humankind. And we are all very grateful to the scientists," Hansson said.
"This is a kind of discovery that will receive nominations. But we need to take time," Hansson added.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU