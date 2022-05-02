Wikimedia Foundation discontinues accepting cryptocurrencies as donation

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft Windows 11 review: Give it time to mature; don't upgrade just yet
US reveals new software vulnerability, warns millions of devices at risk
Windows 11 adoption happening twice as fast as Windows 10, says data
Windows 11 shows desktop watermark on devices with unsupported hardware
Major tech companies struggle to make products safe in logging software
-
The Wikimedia Foundation (WMF) has announced to discontinue direct acceptance of cryptocurrency as donation.
The WMF, the organisation behind Wikipedia, received around $130,000 in crypto donations last year.
"We are making this decision based on recent feedback from those same communities. Specifically, we will be closing our Bitpay account, which will remove our ability to directly accept cryptocurrency as a method of donating," the foundation said in an update.
The WMF began accepting Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum donations in 2014.
The foundations aid that it will "continue to monitor this issue, and appreciate the feedback and consideration given to this evolving matter by people across the Wikimedia movement".
"The Wikimedia Foundation has decided to stop accepting cryptocurrency donations. The decision was made based on a community request that the WMF no longer accept crypto donations, which came out of a three-month-long discussion that wrapped up earlier this month (April)," tweeted Molly White, a Wikipedia editor.
White, also the creator of 'Web3 Is Going Just Great', proposed the WMF stop taking cryptocurrency donations in January this year.
Last month, Mozilla also decided that they will no longer accept proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrencies but will continue to accept proof-of-stake (PoS) ones.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU