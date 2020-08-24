JUST IN
With 284 new cases, Greece's daily coronavirus cases hit record high

Greece reported 284 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, the highest single-day spike since February

IANS  |  Athens 

Greece reported 284 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, the highest single-day spike since February.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday that with the latest figure, the overall caseload in the country now stands at 8,664, with 242 fatalities, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two people died this weekend, while 31 are currently in intensive care units.

Greek officials have repeatedly dismissed the idea of a second nationwide lockdown similar to the one imposed earlier this year for over a month.

In recent weeks, the government has opted for curfews and various restrictive measures in the regions of Attica, eastern Macedonia-Thrace and Crete, as well as popular tourist destinations like Corfu, Santorini, Rhodes.

Officials have also stressed that the recent spike of cases was not linked to the country's reopening of tourism. Majority of the latest cases were domestic.

According to the EODY, out of the 284 new infections, only 17 were identified at the entry points to Greece.

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 10:53 IST

