Wockhardt's Covid vaccine supply deal with UK Govt extended for 6 months

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
Drug firmWockhardt on Wednesday said it has been awarded a six-month extension of its agreement with the UK government to fill-finishCOVID-19 vaccines.
This expands the original agreement untilAugust 2022, and the manufacturing will continue to be undertaken at the company's North Wales-based subsidiary CP Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.
On the development,UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said, "It brings important investment to the local area, bringing jobs and security to the community as we battle this awful pandemic".
Wockhardt's investment shows "the strength of our trading ties with India which is a further boost to our already-strong vaccine supply as we build back stronger from coronavirus", she added.
UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it will ensure uninterrupted fill and finish capacity for the UK.
"By extending our contract with Wockhardt, we will ensure the UK has uninterrupted fill and finishcapacity, guaranteeing we have sufficient supplies to protect the British public in the long term," he said.
"We are happy to extend our collaboration with the UK Government to make vaccines available and the arrangement brings in a huge sense of purpose and pride, it upholds our ongoing global commitment to fight against an unprecedented pandemic", Wockhardt Group Founder Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said.
Wockhardt in August 2020 had said in a regulatory filing that it had entered into an agreement with the UK government to fill-finish the COVID-19 vaccines.
Shares of Wockhardt were trading at Rs527.15on BSE, up 1.47 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU