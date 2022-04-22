World Dairy Summit 2022 to be held in person in Delhi in September

-
-
The World Dairy Summit 2022 to be organised by the International Dairy Federation (IDF) - popular as IDF WSD 2022 - would be held in Delhi in September, it was announced on Thursday.
After a two-year recess due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 edition of the Summit will be held in person from September 12-15, the IDF announced as it opened registration for the flagship annual event of the global dairy sector.
Under the theme 'Dairy for nutrition and livelihood', the WDS 2022 programme would include multiple scientific, technical, business and marketing sessions wherein dairy experts, leaders and interested stakeholders, from around the world get to connect, learn and exchange about the dairy sector worldwide.
The IDF is the leading source of scientific and technical expertise for all stakeholders of the dairy chain. Since 1903, the IDF has provided a mechanism for the dairy sector to reach a global consensus on how to help feed the world with safe and sustainable dairy products.
India had last hosted the International Dairy Congress in the year 1974.
Chairman, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and member secretary INC-IDF, Meenesh Shah said, "India is the largest milk producing country in the world and this feat has been achieved through millions of small and marginal dairy farmers for whom dairying is an important source of livelihood. The tremendous transformation of the Indian dairy sector in the last 50 years is worth witnessing and we are eagerly looking forward to hosting the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022."
IDF president, Piercristiano Brazzale, said, "Attendants will have access to the latest science and research, innovation and technology, and good practices applied to the dairy sector as well as state-of-the-art in business and marketing."
--IANS
niv/shs
