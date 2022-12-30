World reacts after Brazilian soccer king Pele dies of cancer at 82

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian legend . He died of cancer in at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerising moves transfixed players and fans.

A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pel will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last for ever in each and everyone of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pel. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese star.

___



Your place is on God's side. My eternal king. Rest in peace. 1970 World Cup winner Roberto Rivellino and teammate of on the Brazilian national team.

___



Before Pel, '10' was just a number. I read that somewhere at some point in my life. But that line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pel football was just a sport. Pel changed everything. He transformed football into art, entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the Black and above all he gave visibility. Football and elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure. Pel is eternal! Brazilian star Neymar.

___



With the death of Pel, soccer has lost one of its greatest legends, if not the greatest. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal. He made people dream and continued to do that with generations and generations of lovers of our sport. Who, as a child, didn't dream of being Pel? .... The King will remain the King, forever." Didier Deschamps, former player and manager of the French national team.

___



It will be very difficult to find another Pel. Pel had everything a player should have. Agile, jumped like no one, could kick with both legs, physically very strong and brave. There was no one like Pel. Cesar Luis Menotti, Argentine coach and teammate in the Santos football club in Brazil.

___



Farewell to the King. The master of the beautiful game. Chelsea Football Club.

___



Manchester City are saddened to learn of the passing of Brazil legend Pel, one of the all-time greats who did so much for the beautiful game. May he rest in peace. Manchester City Football Club.

___



Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world. Manchester United Football Club.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)