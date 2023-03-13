JUST IN
China could control a third of the world's Lithium supply by 2025: UBS AG
Business Standard

Xi calls to uphold Chinese Communist Party leadership as session ends

As he began his unprecedented 3rd five-year term as President and head of the military, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for upholding the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China

Topics
Xi Jinping | China

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping

As he began his unprecedented 3rd five-year term as President and head of the military, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for upholding the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) headed by him.

Speaking at the closure of the annual session of the Chinese legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), Xi stressed upholding the leadership of the CPC and the centralised, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the main policy body of the party.

Xi, 69, is regarded as the core leader of the party very much like the party founder Mao Zedong was endorsed by the rubber-stamp Parliament last week as the President and head of the Central Military Commission (CMC) the high command of the Chinese military.

He was elected as the head of the CPC for an unprecedented third term in October last year, the only leader to have more than two five-year terms after Mao.

He was the only leader to have a third five-year term while all his predecessors retired after two five-year terms.

In his winding-up speech at the NPC closing ceremony attended by about 3,000 legislators, Xi said it is important to stay alert and determined to tackle the special challenges that a large party like the CPC faces.

He underlined the importance of always having the courage to carry out self-reform, conducting full and rigorous Party self-governance unceasingly, and fighting corruption resolutely, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Efforts are needed to always maintain the Party's solidarity and unity, and ensure that the CPC will never change its nature, its conviction, or its character, so as to provide a firm guarantee for building China into a great modern socialist country and realising national rejuvenation, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 09:37 IST

