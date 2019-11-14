75% employees happy with job, but not with salary, says Monster report

Even as most employees (75 per cent) are satisfied with their jobs, they are not so happy with their salary, according to a report.

Around 75 per cent respondents said they were satisfied with their respective jobs, according to the Monster Salary Index.

However, the pay-satisfaction recorded the lowest and continued to decrease, witnessing a 21.6 per cent fall, it added.

The report is based on the WageIndicator dataset covering the period of three years, from January 2016 to December 2018. The wage analysis is based on data collected from Paycheck.in, the Salary Calculator and Monster Salary Index from the period.

Further, the report revealed this level of satisfaction was due to employees were most satisfied with the relationship with colleagues and superiors, at a level of 92 per cent and 87 per cent, respectively in 2018.

The report also found that employees in the construction and technical consultancy, healthcare services and social work, information and communication technology services, legal and market consultancy and business activities sectors are highly satisfied with their jobs.

Legal and market consultancy sectors have shown the highest levels of job satisfaction at 84 per cent while respondents from the construction and technical consultancy have registered a close 83 per cent level of satisfaction, it added.

Information and communication technology services have registered the highest growth in level of satisfaction amongst all recorded sectors, gaining 3 per cent over the recorded satisfaction level of 75 per cent in 2017, it pointed out.

Education and research have registered the steepest fall in the satisfaction level to 53 per cent in 2018 from 73 per cent in 2017, while manufacturing and financial services, banking and insurance sectors have registered a 6 per cent and a 4 per cent fall in the level of satisfaction by the respondents, it added.