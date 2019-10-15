JUST IN
Bihar Sachivalaya Group D Admit card 2019 released: Get link to download

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya, Patna, has recently uploaded admit cards for various posts; here's a step-by-step guide to help you download

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bihar Sachivalaya Group D recruitment 2019
The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya hall ticket can be downloaded till October 21, 2019

Bihar Vidhan Parishad (Bihar Sachivalaya) has uploaded admit cards for Assistant, Driver, LDC and Security Guard post. The application process for the Group D Rcruitment 2019 had ended on October 11, 2019. Candidates who have applied for any of these posts can visit the official website of Bihar Sachivalaya - biharvidhanparishad.gov.in - to download their admit cards.

The application process for Bihar Sachivalaya Group D recruitment had started on September 20, 2019.

With this recruitment drive, Bihar Vidhan Parishad aims to fill up 136 vacancies in various posts - Night Guard, Darban, Farrash, Safai Karmi, Mali, Letter Distributor, Office Attendant.

Steps to download Bihar Sachivalaya Group D recruitment admit card:

Step 1: Click here to directly visit the login page

Step 2: Enter login credentials to login

Step 3: Follow further instructions to download the admit card

Eligibility

-- Applicant should have passed Class 10th (Matric/ High School) exam from recognised board

-- Candidates should know both English and Hindi
First Published: Tue, October 15 2019. 13:38 IST

