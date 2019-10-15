Bihar Sachivalaya Group D Admit card 2019 released: Get link to download

Bihar Vidhan Parishad (Bihar Sachivalaya) has uploaded admit cards for Assistant, Driver, LDC and Security Guard post. The application process for the Group D Rcruitment 2019 had ended on October 11, 2019. Candidates who have applied for any of these posts can visit the official website of Bihar Sachivalaya - biharvidhanparishad.gov.in - to download their admit cards.

The application process for Bihar Sachivalaya Group D had started on September 20, 2019.

With this drive, Bihar Vidhan Parishad aims to fill up 136 vacancies in various posts - Night Guard, Darban, Farrash, Safai Karmi, Mali, Letter Distributor, Office Attendant.

Steps to download Bihar Sachivalaya Group D admit card:

Step 1: Click here to directly visit the login page

Step 2: Enter login credentials to login

Step 3: Follow further instructions to download the admit card

The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya hall ticket can be downloaded till October 21, 2019

Eligibility

-- Applicant should have passed Class 10th (Matric/ High School) exam from recognised board

-- Candidates should know both English and Hindi