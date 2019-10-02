LIC AAO Result 2019 announced: Check LIC AAO Final Result on licindia.in

result 2019: The final result of the 2019 has been declared by the Lice Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Candidates who appeared for the LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) (Generalist/ IT/ Charted Accountant/ Actuarial/ Rajbhasha) exams and interview can check the final result at www.licindia.in.

Here are direct links to the AAO result 2019 announced by the LIC:

LIC AAO Final Result (CA)

LIC AAO Final Result (RAJBHASHA)

LIC AAO Final Result (ACTUARIAL)

LIC AAO Final Result (IT)

LIC AAO Final Result (GENERALIST)

Candidates whose names have appeared in the list are now one step away from sealing the job. They have now to appear for pre- medical examination. Details of the medical examination will be sent to candidates through e-mails.

The process has been going on for months. The Preliminary examinations of LIC AAO 2019 were held on May 4 and May 5, 2019. Candidates who succeeded in the preliminary round had to appear for the LIC AAO main examination on June 28, 2019. The next step was the interview round in which a total of 880 candidates had participated.

A total of 470 candidates qualified the interview round, which started on August 19, 2019.

LIC AAO Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to official website of LIC India - www.licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the "careers" tab at the bottom half of the homepage

Step 3: Click on "Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer 2019"

Step 4: You will find links to the results under the subhead - "Result of short-listed candidates for pre-recruitment medical examination"

Step 5: Click on the post you had applied for

Step 6: A pdf file containing the names and roll numbers of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 7: Save it for future reference

The recruitment is being done to fill up to 590 posts of for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) in Generalist/ IT/ Charted Accountant/ Actuarial/ Rajbhasha field.