Ashishkumar Chauhan takes charge as MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange

-
ALSO READ
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Plenteous crises await Ashish Kumar Chauhan
NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities
India's oldest bourse BSE searches for CEO as Ashish Chauhan's term ends
CBI arrests Sanjay Gupta, main accused in NSE co-location scam case
ED summons ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay in NSE-co location scam
-
Ashishkumar Chauhan on Tuesday assumed charge as managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Chauhan earlier resigned as Managing Director and CEO of BSE and was relieved of his roles and responsibilities at the exchange from Monday.
BSE, which has already begun the hunt for a new chief, said an executive management committee of the exchange will be running its affairs till the appointment of the new MD and CEO.
Chauhan replaced Vikram Limaye, whose five-year tenure ended on July 15. Limaye did not seek another tenure at the NSE despite being eligible.
"Chauhan has taken charge as MD and CEO of NSE from today," a spokesperson of the exchange said.
He was part of the founding team of NSE but left it in 2000 for various roles at Reliance Industries group before returning to the stock exchange arena as deputy CEO of BSE in 2009 and then as CEO in 2012.
At NSE, Chauhan faces an uphill task of guiding the bourse bogged down by governance lapses, a co-location scam, technical glitches and a phone-tapping probe.
Besides, he will need to steer the long-pending initial public offer of the NSE.
The NSE's public issue was derailed after the bourse got embroiled in the co-location controversy, where certain brokers were allegedly given unfair access to the exchange data feeds over other members.
In a regulatory filing to NSE on Monday, BSE announced that in the interim, its board has decided that an executive management committee of the exchange would be running its affairs till the appointment of new MD and CEO.
The executive management committee comprises Neeraj Kulshrestha - Chief Regulatory Officer, Nayan Mehta - Chief Financial Officer, Kersi Tavadia - Chief Information Officer, Sameer Patil - Chief Business Officer and Girish Joshi - Chief Trading Operations and Listing Sales.
At BSE, Chauhan is credited with reviving its revenues, helping it become the world's fastest exchange with 6 microseconds response time.
He introduced mobile stock trading to India, diversified in new areas, including currency, commodities and equity derivatives, SMEs, startups, mutual fund and insurance distribution, spot markets and power trading. Also, he is credited for successfully handling the initial share sale of BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU