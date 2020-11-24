JUST IN
Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in three years, all-time high in sight

Bitcoin has gained nearly 40% in November alone

Bitcoin | cryptocurrency

Reuters  |  London 

Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin is up around 160% this year. Photo: Reuters

Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years, homing in on its all-time high of just under $20,000.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.2% at $18,958. Bitcoin has gained nearly 40% in November alone and is up around 160% this year.

Fuelling its gains have been demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 24 2020. 15:48 IST

