CarTrade Tech makes tepid market debut; tumbles nearly 8% at close of trade

-
ALSO READ
CCI nod for Ola investments by Temasek, Warburg Pincus, founder Bhavish
CarTrade Tech IPO: Here's why brokerages suggest subscribing to the issue
Four IPOs to hit markets next week; aims to garner Rs 14,628 cr
Temasek, Warburg Pincus, Bhavish Aggarwal invest $500 mn as Ola plans IPO
CarTrade offering bought 20 times; late buying helps Nuvoco Vistas
-
Shares of CarTrade Tech had a muted market debut on Friday, closing with a discount of nearly 8 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,618.
The stock is listed at Rs 1,600, falling 1.11 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It tumbled 8.77 per cent to Rs 1,476 during the day and then ended at Rs 1,500.10, lower by 7.28 per cent.
On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 1,599.80, lower by 1.12 per cent, and closed at Rs 1,491, falling 7.84 per cent.
The company's market valuation was at Rs 6,875.57 crore on the BSE.
In traded volume terms, 5.22 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.15 crore units at the NSE during the day.
The initial public offer (IPO) of CarTrade Tech was subscribed 20.29 times earlier this month. The Rs 2,998.51-crore IPO was in a price range of Rs 1,585-1,618 per share.
Founded in 2009, CarTrade is backed by marquee investors -- Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JPMorgan, and March Capital.
The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars.
The firm is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands -- CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU