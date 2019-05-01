Co-location case: Our legal counsel is examining Sebi order, says NSE CEO

National Stock Exchange MD & CEO Vikram Limaye spoke to Shrimi Choudhary on the Sebi order cracking the whip on the bourse. Edited excerpts: What are your views on the order? Our legal counsel is examining the order and the disgorgement amount levied by Sebi. We will decide the future course of action.

Will the order hurt the NSE’s image? The Sebi order has been expected for some time now. The order does not affect the exchange or its functioning in any manner, and has no negative implications on its business or market share. Trust in the NSE and the market is rock-solid and ...