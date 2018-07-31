Crypto blues! Bitcoin falls below $8,000 as investors shy away from risks

-
Bitcoin briefly fell below $8,000 on Monday as investors scaled back their exposure to cryptocurrenices, after a sell-off in shares of technology and internet companies spilled over into other risky assets.
The technology index <.
tumbled 1.79 percent as disappointing results earlier from Facebook Inc
"It looks like the entire market is in a risk-off mood today. It started with the (FAANG) stocks, but the mood seems to be dragging down crypto markets as well at the moment," said Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at eToro.
The so-called FAANG group includes Facebook, Netflix
At 3:17 p.m. (1917 GMT), bitcoin
"The current level of support is at $7,800, but even if we see a range between $6,000 and $8,000 it would be a good sign of price stability," Greenspan said.
Last Thursday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission backed an earlier decision to not allow a bitcoin-tracking exchange-traded fund proposed by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to trade.
