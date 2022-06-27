Dollar treads water as stock markets reassess rate hike bets; ECB eyed

-
ALSO READ
ECB promises fresh scheme for backstop against market turmoil
Ahead of key Central Bank meeting, European shares edge up
Global stocks retreat from gains as investors reassess Covid look-ahead
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
-
By Saikat Chatterjee
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar struggled versus its major rivals on Monday as softening inflation expectations prompted a reassessment of the prospects for aggressive interest rate hikes but volatile markets cushioned a broader decline.
Aggressive rate hike bets have boosted the dollar with an index rising to a near two-decade high of 105.79 earlier this month. But with some high-frequency data indicators showing economic momentum starting to cool and a broader drop in commodity prices, investors are becoming cautious.
"The dollar index is trading towards the lower end of its recent trading range suggesting some vulnerability to further weakness," said Shaun Osborne, an analyst at Scotiabank, said.
"We feel the broader dollar rally will struggle to extend significantly but losses are liable to remain limited unless or until a more significant bearish catalyst emerges."
Against its rivals, the dollar edged 0.2% lower to 103.86. Earlier this month, it hit 105.79, its highest since late 2002.
While slowing growth concerns have weighed on sentiment, lower inflation expectations, chiefly through falling commodity prices have also eased the pressure for higher rates.
For example, copper is on track for its largest monthly decline since the pandemic-fuelled selloff in March 2020. Oil prices are set to see a monthly decline for the first time this year.
Falling commodity prices have weighed on expectations of where U.S. interest rates will peak next year. Higher terminal pricing of benchmark interest rates has been a key support for the dollar but that source of strength has faded in recent days.
Futures pricing shows traders now anticipating the U.S. Federal Reserve's benchmark funds rate stabilising around 3.5% from March next year, a pullback from pricing in rates zooming to around 4% in 2023.
"Broadly speaking, markets have priced a lower and earlier terminal rate from the Fed as a result, which is shaving some of the dollar's appeal from a yield differential basis," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.
The euro led gainers versus the dollar as the European Central Bank's annual forum in Sintra got underway with ECB President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell both attending the meeting. Markets will watch for any signs of future policy moves.
The euro is up 0.2% at $1.0580.
Commodity currencies came under pressure on Monday as data showed profits at China's industrial firms shrank again, albeit at a slower pace, in May after a sharp fall in April.
Elsewhere, Russia's rouble weakened in the interbank market as Russia headed for its first sovereign default since the Bolshevik revolution a century ago.
Cryptocurrencies solidified gains, with the world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin up 1.4%, trading at $21,170.88 after falling as low as $17,588.88 earlier this month.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jane Merriman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU