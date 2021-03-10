Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 159.30 times so far on last day

-
ALSO READ
Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020
India Pesticides files paperwork to raise Rs 800 crore from IPO
Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO subscribed 3.49 times on final day
Bumble raises stakes for IPO date with over $7 billion valuation target
Aadhar Housing Finance files Rs 7,300-crore IPO papers with Sebi
-
Easy Trip Planners' initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 159.30 times so far on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.
The issue received bids for over 240.23 crore shares against more than 1.50 crore shares on offer, as per data available with NSE till 16:40 pm.
The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 77.53 times, while those for non-institutional investors 382.21 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 70.26 times.
The initial public offer (IPO) comprises an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 510 crore. It is in the price range of Rs 186-187 per share.
Easy Trip Planners had raised a little over Rs 229 crore from anchor investors on Friday.
EaseMyTrip.com is operated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd.
Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK.
Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited are the managers to the offer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU