Equity mutual funds log Rs 14,888-cr net inflow in January: Amfi data

Equity mutual funds attracted a net sum of Rs 14,888 crore in January, making it the 11th consecutive monthly net inflow.
However, this was much lower than the net inflow of Rs 25,077 crore witnessed in December, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Wednesday.
Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021 and the segment has received a net inflow of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period highlighting the positive sentiments among investors.
Prior to this, such schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021 losing Rs 46,791 crore.
Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net inflow of Rs 35,252 crore during the period under review compared to a net outflow of Rs 4,350 crore in December.
The average under management (AUM) of the industry rose to Rs 38.88 lakh crore at January-end from Rs 37.72 lakh crore at December-end.
Within the equity segment, all categories saw net inflows barring value funds. While the flexi-cap fund category saw the highest net inflow to the tune of Rs 2,527 crore, followed by thematic funds at Rs 2,073 crore during the period under review.
The debt segment saw a net infusion of Rs 5,087 crore last month as compared with a net outflow of Rs 49,154 crore in December.
