JUST IN
Wheat crop in good condition; govt's wheat procurement to be normal: FCI MD
After wild swing, jeera prices fall 22% on hopes of higher output
Paddy procurement over 70 mn tonnes, Rs 1,45,845 crore MSP paid to farmers
Farm to fork: Going in favour of the grain ahead of Assembly elections
India won't allow new sugar exports to prevent domestic shortages
Foodgrain output seen at record 323.55 mn tonnes in 2022-23 crop year
Climbing wheat prices take cereal inflation to a high of 16.12% in Jan
March heat to shape up wheat output this year in North India: Experts
Average price of wheat flour rose by 31% in 2018-22 period: Centre
Chana, mustard likely to trade around MSP, wheat much above it
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Food & Edible Oils
Despite NCLT setback, analysts remain positive on Zee Entertainment
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fitch Solutions sees raw sugar prices averaging 2% higher in 2023

Fitch Solutions said it sees raw sugar prices averaging 2% higher this year as production will likely disappoint in various regions including Europe and India, while demand in China should recover

Topics
Fitch | Sugar prices

Reuters  |  LONDON 

sugar

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON (Reuters) - Fitch Solutions said on Thursday it sees raw sugar prices averaging 2% higher this year as production will likely disappoint in various regions including Europe and India, while demand in China should recover.

The research arm of credit ratings agency Fitch Group said it sees raw sugar rising from an average 18.6 cents per lb last year to 19 cents this year, historically elevated levels that bode ill for policymakers' attempts to cool food inflation.

On the supply side, Fitch cited uncertainty over European production following a pesticide ban, adverse weather conditions and the continued diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol production in India, the world's second-largest sugar producer.

On the demand side, it cited the relaxation of China's zero-COVID strategy as a positive factor.

Still, Fitch's average forecast for the year is below current trading levels of around 20 cents per lb. It said this is because it sees top producer Brazil's output hitting 38.1 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.6%.

 

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fitch

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 21:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.