Four of 10 most-valued firms add Rs 769.60 bn in m-cap, TCS gains most

Four of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 769.59 billion in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stealing the show with the maximum gain.

From the top-10 pack, TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while, ITC, HUL, HDFC, SBI, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki India suffered losses.

The cumulative gains of TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank and Infosys were higher than the total loss suffered by the six firms which stood at Rs 537.68 billion.

The m-cap of TCS soared by Rs 308.96 billion to Rs 8,363.52 billion

RIL's valuation surged Rs 262.09 billion to Rs 7975.02 billion and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 104.39 billion to Rs 5.44 trillion.



The m-cap of Infosys went up by Rs 94.13 billion to Rs 3.17 trillion.

In contrast, the m-cap of Maruti Suzuki slumped Rs 208.13 billion to Rs 2.22 trillion.

HDFC's valuation tumbled Rs 134.51 billion to Rs 2.97 trillion and that of ITC dived Rs 83.09 billion to Rs 3.63 trillion.

The m-cap of SBI eroded by Rs 45.06 billion to Rs 2.36 trillion and that of ONGC dropped Rs 36.57 billion to Rs 2.27 trillion.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) suffered an erosion of Rs 30.29 billion to Rs 3.47 trillion.



In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), ONGC and Maruti Suzuki.

Over the last week, the Sensex lost 614.46 points, or 1.67 per cent, to end at 36,227.14.