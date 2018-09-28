Govt cuts market borrowing target for FY19 by Rs 700 bn: Eco affairs secy

Economic Affairs Secretary Friday announced a reduction in gross borrowing estimate for the current financial year by Rs 700 billion and maintained that the government will contain target at 3.3 per cent.

Giving details about the borrowing programmes for the second half of the financial year, he said the government would be borrowing Rs 2.47 trillion as compared to Rs 2.88 trillion during April-September of 2018-19.

The Centre will also be launching inflation-indexed bonds, the secretary said, adding one or two bond issues will come in the current financial year.

The government had budgeted a gross borrowing programme of Rs 6.05 trillion, which now stands reduced by Rs 700 billion.

"Fiscal management (is) completely on track. We have reduced borrowing, as against Rs 2.88 lakh crore (Rs 2.88 trillion), we will be raising only Rs 2.47 lakh crore (Rs 2.47 trillion)," Garg said.

The cut in borrowing will be matched by a reduction in the buyback of government securities and enhanced flow from small savings scheme.

The government resorts to market borrowings to bridge

Garg further said the government was confident of meeting the revenue collection as projected in the Budget and there was no need to revise the target of 3.3 per cent of the GDP.