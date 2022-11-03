JUST IN
ESAF SFB refiling draft papers for IPO, will finish process by Dec
Fusion Micro Finance IPO receives 12% subscription on Day 1 of offer
IPO watch: DCX issue subscribed nearly 70 times on strong QIB interest
DCX Systems IPO fully subscribed on Day 1; receives 2.11 times subscription
Four cos set to go public next week; seek to raise over Rs 4,500 cr via IPO
Fusion Ltd plans to raise about Rs 600 crore by issuing fresh equity shares
Medanta brand-owner Global Health sets IPO price band at Rs 319-336/share
Fusion Micro Finance's IPO opens Nov 2, price band Rs 350-368 a share
Boat joins PharmEasy, Droom to shelve listing plans amid valuation concerns
Busiest week for IPOs this year with four offers set to hit market
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
Investors shed $7 billion off Credit Suisse Saudi backer over stake deal
Business Standard

Fusion Micro Finance IPO subscribed 29% on Day 2 of offer: NSE data

On Tuesday, Fusion Micro Finance said it has raised a little over Rs 331 crore from anchor investors

Topics
IPOs | Fusion Microfinance | IPO

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IPO, markets
The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,36,95,466 equity shares

The initial public offering of Fusion Micro Finance was subscribed 29 per cent on the second day of subscription on Thursday.

The IPO received bids for 61,45,560 shares against 2,13,75,525 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 61 per cent and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part attracted 31 per cent subscription.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,36,95,466 equity shares.

Price range for the offer is at Rs 350-368 a share.

On Tuesday, Fusion Micro Finance said it has raised a little over Rs 331 crore from anchor investors.

The company is expected to raise Rs 1,104 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base of the microfinance firm.

IIFL Securities, ICICI Securities, CLSA India and JM Financial are the mangers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 18:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.