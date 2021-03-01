Gold price rises Rs 241 in line with global trend; silver jumps Rs 781

on Monday rose by Rs 241 to Rs 45,520 per 10 grams in the national capital in line with the strong global market trend, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 45,279 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.

Silver also jumped by Rs 781 to Rs 68,877 per kg, compared with the previous close of 68,096 per kg.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi rose by Rs 241, in line with the recovery in global while rupee appreciation capped upside."



The spot rupee was trading around 16 paise stronger against the dollar halting the three days during the day, HDFC Securities added.

In the international markets, gold was trading stronger at USD 1,753 an ounce, while silver was up at USD 26.90 an ounce.

