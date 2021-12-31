Gold price today at Rs 48,760 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 61,600 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 250 on Friday, with 24-carat gold trading at Rs 48,760 and 22-carat at Rs 47,760.

The price of 1 kg of silver decreased by Rs 900 with the precious metal selling at Rs 61,600.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,320, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 48,760, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,050 and Rs 46,760, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,120 on Friday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,020.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,750, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,050, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,500 on Friday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 61,600.

Silver is selling at Rs 61,600 per kg in Kolkata and Bengaluru, while in Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 65,500 a kg.