Gold prices jump Rs 237 to Rs 49,022 per 10 gram; silver declines Rs 740

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 48,785 per 10 gram

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

There is also continuing anxiety about the course of the pandemic
In the international market, gold was quoting flat at $1,774 per ounce

Gold prices in the national capital jumped Rs 237 to Rs 49,022 per 10 gram on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,785 per 10 gram.

However, silver declined by Rs 740 to Rs 49,060 per kg from Rs 49,800 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting flat at USD 1,774 per ounce and silver at USD 17.99 per ounce.

First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 18:47 IST

