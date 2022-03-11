Gold prices tumble Rs 200 to Rs 53,033; silver jumps Rs 193

Gold tumbled Rs 200 to Rs 53,033 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday in line with weak international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 53,233 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, jumped Rs 193 to Rs 70,449 per kg from Rs 70,256 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,990 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.84 per ounce.

"Gold traded down with spot prices at COMEX trading 0.40 per cent lower at USD 1,990 per ounce on Friday. witnessed selling on mixed global cues over inflation worries awaiting US FOMC decision next week," Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) of HDFC Securities, said.

