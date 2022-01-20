Gold rallies Rs 415 to Rs 48,327 on global cues; silver zooms Rs 858

prices rose by Rs 415 to Rs 48,327 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, reflecting overnight gains in the international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,912 per 10 gram.

prices also soared by Rs 858 to Rs 64,429 per kg from Rs 63,571 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, was trading with gains at USD 1,841 per ounce and was flat at USD 24.13 per ounce.

"Spot prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi surged by Rs 415, reflecting overnight gains in COMEX despite rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)