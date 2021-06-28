Gold ticks up on weaker dollar, tamer than expected inflation data

(Reuters) - inched higher on Monday, as the dollar eased and tamer-than-expected U.S. data allayed fears of an early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,781.19 per ounce by 0109 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,780.30.

* The dollar index eased 0.1% against rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* U.S. consumer spending paused in May, while the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred measure, came in below expectations.

* Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Friday he expected recent high readings would not last and Americans would return to the labour market in large numbers in the fall.

* Republican Senate negotiators on an infrastructure deal were optimistic about a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill on Sunday after President Joe Biden withdrew his threat to veto the measure unless a separate Democratic spending plan also passes Congress.

* On the physical front, the gold market in top consumer China flipped into a premium last week as prices eased although activity was subdued, while buyers in India held off for a sharper dip in rates as more jewellers opened up. [GOL/AS]

* Speculators cut their net long position in gold by 38,288 contracts to 76,163 in the week to June 22, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. [CFTC/]

* Silver was steady at $26.07 per ounce, palladium rose 0.2% to $2,641.38. Platinum eased 0.1% to $1,109.64.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)