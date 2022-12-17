JUST IN
IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR by 95 paise to Rs. 79.56 per kg from today

It will be the costliest in Gurugram, with a kg of CNG priced at Rs. 87.89 from today

Indraprastha Gas Limited
CNG pump

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), which operates CNG stations across the Delhi-NCR, has decided to increase the prices of CNG in the region from Saturday, December 17.

Now, CNG will be 95 paise costlier.

Customers will now have to pay up to Rs. 79.56 for a kg of CNG in Delhi, while it will cost around Rs. 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

It will be the costliest in Gurugram, with a kg of CNG priced at Rs. 87.89 from today.

Gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb. Earlier in May, it was hiked by two rupees, while on October 8 it became costlier by three rupees.

The CNG prices in Delhi have gone up by more than 20 rupees in the past 9 months. In March this year, the CNG price was around 58 rupees in Delhi, while it will be priced at Rs 79.56 from Saturday.

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 09:46 IST

