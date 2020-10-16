India's diesel sales rise above pre-Covid levels in October: Industry data

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's consumption rose 8.8% in the first half of this month from a year ago, its first annual increase since March, when the nation imposed lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, preliminary industry data showed.

sales, which accounts for roughly two-fifths of refined demand in the country, totalled 2.65 million tonnes, showed the preliminary data compiled by Indian Oil Corp , the country's top refiner and retailer.

Petrol sales during Oct. 1-15 rose 1.5% from a year earlier to 982,000 tonnes, the data showed.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)