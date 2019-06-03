India's wealth managers buck the Asia trend with 18% asset growth

India’ wealth managers saw a rise in under management (AUM) in 2018, bucking a slowing trend in most of Asia, according to a survey by

The top 20 wealth firms in expanded their by 18 per cent over the previous year to $193 billion, the report published on Monday showed. In contrast, at the 20 largest private banks across the whole of fell 3.6 per cent as market turbulence deterred rich clients from deploying their wealth, according to an APB survey in April.

Domestic asset managers continued to expand their hold on the market, accounting for about 78 per cent of the top 20’ last year, versus 64 per cent in 2015, according to the survey.

The wealth management arm of retained the top slot in India, boosting to $33.6 billion, the report showed. kept its leading position among foreign wealth managers in with total of $13.8 billion last year.

There were a total of 3,564 wealth managers at India’ top 20 firms last year, said, yielding an average $54 million of AUM per individual. That’s a tiny fraction of the average $882 million handled by each at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., as disclosed in APB’s earlier survey.



